Avon Tyres has launched its newly developed AV12 van tyre, with lower rolling resistance meaning lower fuel consumption and an enhanced durable sidewall, at Fleet Live this week.

Avon is renowned for its innovative and highly-popular range of van and commercial vehicle tyres, which offer outstanding mileage performance and therefore excellent value for money.

The AV12, building on the success of the AV11, offers a 10 percent improvement in rolling resistance compared with its predecessor. Fuel consumption is partly determined by the rolling resistance level of tyres. Lower rolling resistance tyres use less fuel and cost less to run, which is an important factor for the fleet market and makes the AV12 an efficient choice.

Sidewall damage is a major factor in the early replacement of commercial van tyres, so a durable sidewall also has a big impact on the longevity of the product and reducing fleet tyre costs. During the development of the AV12, technology from Avon’s extensive experience in rally tyres has been utilised to create an enhanced durable sidewall with protective kerbing ‘wear ribs’. The depth of these kerbing ribs is 1.5mm. A prominent sidewall ‘buffer’ also helps to avoid premature wear and minimise kerbing damage. The AV12’s buffer is 6mm wider than on the tyre’s predecessor, the AV11.

As Avon’s first silica rich compound commercial van tyre, the tread compound used in the new AV12 tyre expands the envelope of handling performance and improves wet braking by 5 percent compared to the Avon AV11.

With a solid tyre construction proven in the fields of the commercial driver, and a fitment range that covers over 80 percent of the commercial van market, the AV12 is an extremely well developed tyre to suit the needs of its users.