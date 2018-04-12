Avon launches new ZT7 premium summer tyre

Avon Tyres has introduced a new premium summer tyre to its range, the ZT7, suitable for small and mid-sized cars.

Replacing the ZT5 passenger car tyre, the all-new ZT7 has been developed to provide both a quieter and more economical driving experience whilst retaining sporty handling characteristics. Avon’s noise damping ‘fins’, located in the tyre’s tread, are responsible for reducing airborne noise from contact with the road and make this Avon’s quietest tyre yet with a 69dB rating.

The ZT7 offers drivers improved fuel economy thanks to an optimised tread gauge which distributes load evenly, lowering the tyre’s rolling resistance. Improved tread wear is an added benefit, as the tyre has been designed with a more uniform footprint.

For enhanced traction, as well as improved wet braking, lateral grip and steering response, the ZT7 features a high definition silica compound with a finite element analysis designed tread pattern.

The ZT7 has been awarded a B rating for wet grip. A typical passenger car being driven at 50mph (80km/h) in wet conditions, on tyres such as the ZT7, is estimated to have a stopping distance 6 metres (or one and a half car lengths) shorter than a similar product with an E rating.

Available in T and H speed rated fitments, the new Avon ZT7 is suitable for 14 and 15-inch rims.

For more information on Avon Tyres, visit: avon-tyres.co.uk.