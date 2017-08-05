Avon Tyres announced as Derby County’s official shirt sponsor

Derby County Football Club announced today that Avon Tyres has become the Rams’ official shirt sponsor for the upcoming 2017-18 Sky Bet Championship season.

As part of a multi-year agreement, the Avon Tyres logo will take pride of place on the front of all of Derby’s first-team kits for the forthcoming campaign.

A trusted and well-respected British brand, Avon has not only proved itself on the road but also on the racetracks of the world, on two wheels as well as four, and has been making high performance tyres for over 100 years. Avon’s experience is combined with the very latest design and advanced technology.

Avon Tyres has enjoyed a close working relationship with Derby County in the last two seasons and was the official secondary shirt sponsor during the 2016-17 season, with the Avon logo appearing on the back of the Rams’ shirts and shorts.

In addition to becoming Derby’s new official shirt sponsor, Avon will also be running events and competitions for supporters throughout the season – as well as advertising the brand across Pride Park Stadium.

Watch Derby County’s full kit reveal here: https://www.dcfc.co.uk/news/2017/07/full-kit-reveal1.