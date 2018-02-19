Avon Tyres appoints new distributor for Benelux and Northern Germany

Avon Tyres has strengthened its distribution in Benelux and Northern Germany with the appointment of Dutch wholesaler Tyre Trading International (TTI), based in Numansdorp, the Netherlands.

Owned by Peter-Alexander van ‘t Hof, TTI is celebrating 30 years in the tyre business this year, but has been an established family business for four generations. The company offers a 24-hour delivery service to its customers in the Benelux region and Northern Germany from its own warehouse and its two other companies, Van Aalderen Twen-Tyre in the Netherlands and Reifen Kraftwerk GmbH in the Ruhr area of Germany.

The Avon brand has a rich heritage and is regarded as a true European premium brand through its motorsport capabilities and original equipment links to niche British marques such as Caterham, Lotus and TVR.

Peter-Alexander van ’t Hof commented, “The Avon brand is a great addition to our family business. The European-made range provides premium products, with A grade labels for wet grip, and is backed by superb service and a new look marketing campaign. We are looking forward to working with Avon and building our mutual business.”

Avon Tyres’ European Sales Director, Jaap van Wessum, said, “Avon Tyres is attracting a number of new distributors across Europe. The combination of our new product line up, marketing campaign, social media activities and British heritage makes Avon an appealing brand. We are very pleased to see so much interest in our brand, with the appointment of TTI/Van Aalderen/Reifen Kraftwerk in Benelux and Northern Germany, and other new distributors in Europe.”