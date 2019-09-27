Avon Tyres has announced it is working with the team behind the upcoming documentary, “SpeedisExpensive: The Untold Story of the Vincent Motorcycle”, to produce a series of taster videos for fans.

Now in post-production, the documentary has been directed by David Lancaster, who previously worked on the BBC automotive series Top Gear, and promises to lift the lid on the dramatic untold story of the famous Vincent HRD brand.

Avon has partnered with the film’s producers to create a series of four sneak peek stories, which will be posted across Avon Tyres’ social media channels leading up to the film’s release.

Avon Tyres was the tyre manufacturer of choice for Vincent Motorcycles throughout its existence and still produces tyres for the iconic bikes. Avon’s range of classic motorcycle products includes the Speedmaster MKII, Safety Mileage MKII (in A, B and C tread options) and the Sidecar Triple Duty.

Vincent Motorcycles began when Philip Vincent purchased HRD Motors Ltd in 1928. Over the following years their motorcycles took on all competition, and often won, gaining more speed records than any other manufacturer during their production, which ran through to 1955.

Famously, in 1948, American Roland “Rollie” Free – clad only in a shower cap, swimming trunks and a pair of sneakers – smashed the 150mph barrier at the Bonneville Salt Flats riding a Vincent Black Shadow on Avon tyres. This produced what has been described as “the most famous picture in motorcycling”.

“SpeedisExpensive” follows Philip Vincent-Day, the 26-year-old grandson of Vincent, who never met his grandfather, as he embarks on a journey to learn more about his forebear’s amazing life and machines. He talks to the men and women who built the bikes, as well as racers, friends and family. Famous names such as World Champion motorcycle rider John Surtees, TV star Jay Leno and West Coast legend Marty Dickerson also feature.

In the first Avon video, Vincent-Day takes a high-speed ride in the sidecar of one of the multi-race winning Irving Vincents piloted by Australian Pro-Twins Champion Beau Beaton and running on Avon tyres. Vincent-Day describes the experience as “thrilling but exhausting”.

The documentary has the full co-operation and support of the Vincent family. It features unseen archive film of Philip Vincent, as well as action footage of some of Vincent’s most famous models.

One of these models recently became the world’s most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction – the Jack Ehret Lighting – which the team flew to Australia earlier this year to record running at high speed along the same New South Wales road on which it became the fastest vehicle in the southern hemisphere in 1952, reaching over 140mph.

The Ehret bike sold at Bonhams last year for an amazing $929,000 (US) – the new Australian owner paying $1.2 million in his home country’s currency.

Michiel Kramer, Sales and Marketing Director, Avon Tyres, said, “It is a great pleasure to join forces with the team behind the new “SpeedisExpensive” documentary. Avon Tyres has forged so many exciting partnerships over the years and we will always hold fond memories of our time with Vincent Motorcycles. We look forward to sharing some of the stories from the documentary with a wider audience.”

