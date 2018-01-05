Avon Tyres new Official Tyre Supplier to 6th Gear Experience

Avon Tyres has been announced as the Official Tyre Supplier for 6th Gear Experience, the UK’s largest provider of Supercar Driving Experience Days.

With six venues across the North, Midlands and the South, 6th Gear offers car fanatics an adrenalin-fuelled experience in a number of high performance cars including the Lamborghini Gallardo, Aston Martin Vantage, Audi R8 and Ferrari 360 Modena. Locations include famous UK circuits and test tracks such as Rockingham Motor Speedway, Castle Combe, Longcross and Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground.

Avon Tyres will be supplying ultra-high performance tyres for the majority of 6th Gear Experience vehicles, which will now be fitted with the acclaimed Avon ZZ5 – a tyre specifically designed for driving enthusiasts and high-end sports cars. Avon is a well-respected British brand and has been making high performance tyres for over 100 years, proving itself on roads and racetracks around the world, on two wheels as well as four.

Michiel Kramer, Avon Tyres Marketing Director, said, “Avon Tyres is proud to have been selected as the Official Tyre Supplier to 6th Gear Experience. Driving experiences can be very demanding on the tyres but we know that our products are tested extensively on the roads and racetracks of Europe, so they are perfectly suited for the high performance cars at 6th Gear Experience.”

Andy Cummings, 6th Gear Experience Managing Director, commented, “6th Gear Experience is delighted to announce a relationship with Avon Tyres, with our supercar fleet primarily on Avon ZZ5s from 2018 onwards. The increased grip, performance and durability will be immediately noticed and enjoyed by our 30,000 customers per year. It’s great to be working with an iconic British brand such as Avon Tyres.”

Find out more about 6th Gear Experience here.

For more information on Avon Tyres visit: avon-tyres.co.uk.