Avon Tyres OE fitment for new TVR launching at Goodwood Revival

Avon Tyres has announced that British sports car maker TVR has commissioned a bespoke Avon tyre as the original equipment (OE) fitment for the new TVR model which will be unveiled at Goodwood Revival on Friday 8 September. Avon’s ultra-high performance ZZ5, which exists within Avon’s current tyre range, has been developed further to feature a unique performance compound and new sidewall graphics for exclusive fitment to the much-anticipated and latest TVR to launch.

Avon has enjoyed a long association with the TVR marque, having previously supplied tyres for models produced between the late 1950s and 2004.

Michiel Kramer, Avon Tyres Marketing Director, said, “Avon is delighted to have been chosen as the OE tyre for the new TVR, due to be launched at the forthcoming Goodwood Revival. Sharing similar brand values, both Avon Tyres and TVR are high performance British brands and proud to manufacture here in the UK.

“Developing a bespoke tyre for TVR is an incredibly exciting project which demonstrates Avon’s advanced technology and experience in ultra-high performance tyre design.”

