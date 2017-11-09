Avon Tyres joined Caterham in celebrating 60 years of the Seven, as Sir Chris Hoy took on a ‘60 Second Donut Challenge’ at Donington Park.

Olympic legend Sir Chris is no stranger when it comes to record-breaking achievements on two wheels, but now the Scot can lay claim to his first record on four wheels. Sat inside Caterham’s most powerful model, the Seven 620R, Sir Chris completed a record 19 consecutive donuts in the time allocation, on Avon’s ZZS tyres.

Contributing to the success of the record was the set of ultra-high performance Avon ZZS tyres that were bolted to the raucous 620R. The ZZS rubber, while entirely road legal, is more often found being used on the racetrack, including as the control tyre for several Caterham Motorsport championships



“Everyone knows I spend a lot of time in cars these days but I’ve never had much practice donuting,” admitted Sir Chris. “But when someone tells me there’s a record up for grabs that certainly focuses my mind.

“During the attempt I just kept going, putting everything I’d learnt into practice. You lose sense of time when you’re in a spin, so I was shocked when I was told I’d completed 19 in 60 seconds – it was more than I expected.”

The new donut record concludes an epic year of celebrations for the Seven following the launch of two limited-edition and Avon-shod models created for the anniversary: the retro Seven Sprint and gentleman’s racer Seven Supersprint. Both cars went on to sell out in record time – the Seven Sprint in seven days and Seven SuperSprint in an incredible seven hours – while Caterham recently confirmed their best sales year since 1996 with over 600 orders made.

Avon Tyres’ Motorsport General Manager, Paul Coates, added: “We already knew that the ZZS and the Caterham Seven worked in perfect harmony, but this sounded like too much of a challenge for us to turn down. Thankfully, our faith in the ZZS product was justified – the tyre stood up well to what is an unusually harsh experience.”

Watch the record-attempt in full: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn9qRMx3iaM&feature=youtu.be