Avon Tyres to reveal new motorcycle tyre at INTERMOT 2018

Running from 3 to 7 October, 2018 in Cologne, Germany, Avon Tyres’ stand will feature its full range of motorcycle tyres, special guest appearances and custom bike exhibits.

Visitors to the stand will get to meet former MotoGP racer and Avon Tyres ambassador Steve Parrish, contemporary street artist D*Face and Nub Grafix of Orange Country Choppers fame, who will pinstripe any items that visitors bring to the Avon stand.

Also on display are custom bikes “UYC,” built by Max Vanoni and fitted with Avon TrailRiders, the “Wheelspoint 2” and the “Stealth Ride” by D*Face. Visitors will also be able to see a Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black, fitted with Avon tyres as original equipment.

Avon’s acclaimed range of motorcycle tyres stretches from the track-inspired 3D Ultra Xtreme, through hypersport touring rubber like the recently launched Spirit ST, and classic and vintage bike tyres like the Roadrider, to products with on- and off-road capability, such as the TrailRider and TrekRider.

Visit Avon Tyres at INTERMOT – Hall 6, B-021

For further information on Avon Tyres, visit www.avon-tyres.co.uk.