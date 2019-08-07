Axle Group Holdings Appoint Group Procurement Director

Axle Group Holdings Limited incorporating National Tyres and Autocare, National Fleet and Viking Wholesale Tyres has appointed Alastair Lawrence as Group Procurement Director. Alastair will be taking over from Peter Harries who retires in December after eleven years with the Group. The role will focus on developing and implementing the Group purchasing strategy whilst maximising growth and maintaining effective supplier relationships.

Alastair will work closely with Axle Group’s sales and commercial functions as well as the Group’s trading partners and manufacturers to ensure that the product offering is highly competitive, availability is maximised and operational efficiency is streamlined to improve service and help drive sales.

Alastair brings with him a wealth of experience in procurement as well as motor industry knowledge having held senior positions at Unipart Automotive Ltd, Energy Exhausts Ltd and Tuberex Exhaust Systems Ltd. His latest role prior to joining Axle Group Ltd was as Senior Procurement Manager for BT Fleet, British Telecommunications Plc.

Alastair commented “I relish the challenges that working for the Group brings. I enjoy developing purchasing strategies to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and contribute to making a successful business”.

Tony Neill, Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are very pleased to appoint Alastair to the role of Group Procurement Director. His knowledge and experience make him an ideal choice to develop the companies purchasing strategy, optimise costs and maximise investments.”