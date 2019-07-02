BAKER TAKES ANOTHER BRACE IN FERRARI CHALLENGE UK

The Ferrari Challenge UK headed to Snetterton for its second round, with Jason Baker claiming another pair of wins in the Trofeo Pirelli.



Baker’s closest rival was again Jamie Clarke, with two seconds separating them at the chequered flag in race one. Wayne Marrs completed the podium, ahead of Jon Wood and Martin Smith.



Dick Lovett Swindon-entered Baker could pull away to take a dominant win in race two, with Clarke second and Josh Kirkwood-Jones in third.



The Coppa Shell has produced four third different winner in as many races, with Richard Guy taking the race one win ahead of Gary Redman and Toby Flannagan, before Redman triumphed in race two ahead of standings leader Flannagan and Alex Moss.