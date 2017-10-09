Bandag to clock up more miles in Scotland with Caledonian

One of Bandag’s largest franchise partners has underlined the strength of the commercial retread tyre market with the grand unveiling a £250,000 refurbishment in Scotland.

Caledonian Tyres, based in Paisley, has put the finishing touches to an extensive refurbishment to position itself as one of the most advanced retread tyre centres in the country, featuring improved factory facilities, new look offices, improved equipment and an eye-catching rebrand of the entire premises.

Bridgestone owns Bandag, the world’s most trusted retread brand, and was delighted to help reopen the Greenhill Road depot, which counts McConechy’s, Auchinlea Tyres and Redpath Tyres as valued customers. As part of the relationship with the world’s largest tyre manufacturer, Caledonian receives Bridgestone premium casings for their cold-cure products, which are manufactured on-site.

Caledonian Tyres’ owner Robert Keay said: “The Bandag brand is so strong and it is great to be able to show it off in the best possible light here at Caledonian. The products really are fantastic, so it was vitally important to us to boast a headquarters that matched the quality of the tyres themselves. We feel that this £250,000 investment is a fitting commentary on the state of the market too.”

Bridgestone’s Bandag franchise manager Graham Hooper said: “We are really excited on behalf of Robert and his team at Caledonian. Scotland represents a good growth opportunity for us all. It is a large territory and home to some of the UK’s most prestigious fleets. These fleets recognise the excellent performance and environmental value offered by Bandag and if the product continues to perform, then they will keep coming back to Bandag.”

A central theme behind Caledonian’s retread offering will be ‘The Bandag Contract of Trust’. This guarantee aims to reassure fleets that Bandag retreads are a safe and reliable alternative to a new set of tyres, as well as a solution for reducing fleets’ tyre related costs per kilometer.”

For more information about Bandag visit https://www.bandag.eu