Bandvulc Exclusivity for Kerr’s Tyres & Auto in Northern Ireland

Bandvulc has awarded Kerr’s Tyres & Auto exclusivity for its product range in Northern Ireland. This follows on from Kerr’s appointment at the beginning of 2017 as the sole supplier of Uniroyal TBR (truck tyres) for this region.

“Having had a strong and expansive relationship with Kerr’s over the past 10 years this seemed the next logical step,” comments Phil West, Group Commercial Director at Bandvulc. “Kerr’s provides energy and enthusiasm for the brand and this is a key reason for the change. We believe we can grow the brand in the region and Kerr’s is of the same mind. The commitment of both companies will ensure continued growth whilst maintaining and improving high product awareness.”

For Kerr’s Norman Kerr, MD, adds: “Bandvulc is a well-known and respected brand; we believe this, combined with our ambitious plans, will grow and expand what is already a well proven partnership; this arrangement strengthens this further.”