Banner Batteries Delivers Power Surge To NTDA

Looking to increase its already established presence in the tyre and fast fit sector of the UK aftermarket, Banner Batteries – one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of batteries and battery accessories – has joined the ranks of the National Tyre Distributors Association, (NTDA).

Now certified as a Supplier Member, Banner will be looking to promote the unrivalled OE pedigree of its automotive battery product offering to the association’s members, whilst at the same time highlighting the important role the NTDA plays in representing its members’ interests in an ever changing environment. Indeed as business diversification is the driving force behind many tyre retailers now providing a wider product offering, such as batteries, the association is an obvious one.

“We are very much looking forward to ensuring that our Supplier Member status within the NTDA proves mutually beneficial for both parties. Banner Batteries is a leading supplier not just to the UK aftermarket, but also to many of today’s leading car manufacturers at OE level. For the NTDA’s members that supply batteries, they can rest assured that they are in a position to source the highest quality products from a globally recognised brand. Similarly, we will look to operate with the association in promoting the work that they successfully deliver on in terms of tyre safety and the adoption of excellent industry practice,” states Banner’s UK County Manager, Lee Quinney.

Commenting on behalf of the NTDA, Chief Executive, Stefan Hay, added: “As Lee has quite rightly alluded too, Banner is recognised as a leading OE supplier of batteries to many top tier vehicle manufacturers, and we are understandably delighted to have attracted them to join the association. We are looking forward to working closely with Lee and his UK team moving forwards.”

Founded in 1930, the NTDA is a strongly proactive trade association that represents and promotes the interests of the tyre wholesale, distribution and retail sectors of the automotive aftercare market. Members range from the largest national retail groups with hundreds of depots, to the smallest local family run business and international tyre and equipment manufacturers.

The NTDA protects its members’ interests through its influence with regulatory bodies, Government departments, standard setting bodies and other opinion formers that establish industry best practice both in the UK and in Europe. It is consulted whenever new regulations or legislation are being considered and lobbies to ensure that members’ views and concerns are satisfactorily addressed and that the overall regulatory system remains practicable and affordable.