Banner Batteries’ Power Partnership With Batteries & Solar

Looking to strengthen its presence across the South West, Banner Batteries has signed a major product distribution agreement with Plymouth-based Batteries & Solar Ltd. Created in 2016 following the merger of West Country Batteries and Off Grid Technologies, Batteries & Solar today stands as the largest supplier of off grid power solutions in South West England.



As a specialist supplier of batteries to the automotive, motor home, camper van, and marine sectors, Batteries & Solar now has access to Banner’s complete battery inventory, taking in the Running Bull, Energy Bull, Starting Bull, Buffalo Bull, Power Bull and RedPower products.



Commenting on the significance of the agreement, Batteries & Solar directors, Jonathan Millmore and Darren Wallace said: “We are delighted to have formed a partnership with Banner. To have a top European manufacturer and OE supplier recognising and supporting our vision for battery distribution in the region is very exciting.



“Furthermore, having a team behind us that can help with marketing strategy, promotions, technical support and literature is priceless, as we are now able to confidently offer our customers a premium product at a competitive price. We also have an assurance of continuity of supply, something that frequently eludes distributors who typically buy from other distributors or wholesale,” he adds.



And whilst the relationship is still in its infancy, Jonathan is in upbeat mood about how things have progressed so far: “We have received superb support, including frequent visits, merchandising, catalogues, dummy batteries and promotional material. We have also had representatives visiting our existing and potential new clients, extolling the virtues of the Banner portfolio and helping us to break into new markets.



“Deliveries have been prompt and accurate, and the product arrives in a very high state of charge suggesting that stock control is strictly adhered to at the warehouse,” he stated.



Concluding, Jonathan said: “We put an enormous value in this partnership and will endeavour to ensure Banner Batteries is well represented in the area. We will be first class ambassadors for Banner, and play our part in furthering the growth of this fantastic brand throughout the South West.”



Echoing the sentiments of Batteries & Solar, Banner’s UK Country Manager, Lee Quinney injected: “The partnership represents the coming together of two like minded organisations. The team of Batteries & Solar are not only passionate about what they do, but are highly respected across the South West. And now they are armed with a high quality product from a leading OE manufacturer, we are confident that both companies will enjoy an increased level of success across a variety of market sectors.”



Banner Batteries is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of batteries and battery ancillaries. Today, the company’s batteries are fitted as original equipment to many leading cars, leisure vehicles, heavy-duty plant and commercial vehicles. It is a line-up that takes in such world leading marques as Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, Lotus, Mini, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo and VW.