Banner To Launch Trio Of New EFB Batteries

With a third of group sales volume today emanating from environment friendly start-stop batteries, leading European manufacturer of batteries and battery accessories, Banner Batteries, is extending its Running Bull EFB product offering with the launch of three new UK aftermarket 12V part numbers.

Available with immediate effect and providing comprehensive coverage of Ford vehicles with start-stop systems are two type number Running Bull EFBs with 65 and 75Ah rated capacities respectively. And scheduled to be introduced to coincide with the impending battery season is an additional Running Bull EFB battery rated at 80Ah that is suitable for a raft of models from leading manufacturers such as Audi, VW and Skoda.

Indeed all three batteries destined for the UK aftermarket reflect Banner’s developing and established O/E pedigree, the Austrian-based manufacturer today being the preferred original equipment choice of Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, Caterham, Lotus, Mercedes, Morgan, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Seat, Skoda, Volvo, VW and many more. Used mainly in today’s mid-range and small cars that operate simple Start/Stop systems, but without any energy recuperation requirement, Banner’s EFB batteries – available with 60-80Ah capacities – are proven in terms of their performance characteristics. In addition to offering high levels of vibration resistance and twice the cycle life of a conventional battery, EFBs features a double-lid design to safeguard against leaks, whilst also delivering maximum operational safety.

Furthermore, the use of modern mesh calcium technology makes the battery maintenance free. Given that battery technologies deployed in Start/Stop vehicles cannot be interchanged, Banner is actively promoting its web-based VRM (Number plate) battery application guide, available at: www.bannerbatteryfinder.co.uk.