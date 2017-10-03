Barry Shaddick upscales with UniSerV

South-West based commercial service provider Barry Shaddick is graduating its position from stand-alone e-jobsheet user with a fully integrated solution based on the UniSerV platform from CAM.

The investment marks the next step in the tyre dealer’s systems development, which will provide greater professionalism and connectivity to support its tyre service work across its commercial depots.

The company will enjoy time savings and efficiencies when tyre service jobs are launched in near real time to its mobile fitters using e-jobsheet, the open-access, cloud-based job management platform as well as full transparency of the job data for stock and billing purposes.

Barry Shaddick, managing director of Barry Shaddick, says, “As a stand-alone e-jobsheet user for the past 18 months we have seen the significant presentation and accuracy benefits this open-architecture, digital tablet-based work exchange for truck, bus and van can deliver. It was only natural that we would move to a more integrated and connected approach with CAM, driven by its proven UniSerV platform.”

Mike Allen, managing director of CAM, adds, “Barry Shaddick’s commitment to integration will bring great benefit to its customers as well as present a more accurate, timely and professional means of issuing work directly from its system to its mobile fitters and receiving the resultant completed job data back from the field. This is a big step towards a more connected tyre service future for the company.”

