Bartec Gifts a Nearly-New Minibus to Charity

A nearly new minibus has been donated to Barnsley's Local Mencap charity who will be able once more to take adults with learning difficulties and disabilities on trips by a local business, Bartec Auto ID.

The charity has been relying on hiring vehicles since its old minibus was deemed beyond repair. There was a campaign in a local newspaper to raise money for repairs and to cover insurance which did achieve a huge boost in funds but the old bus needed such significant work that it could not be kept on the road.

However, Bartec has donated a nearly-new 17-seat minibus which the charity can use in the medium term until funds can be raised for a specially adapted vehicle which will be fully-accessible to wheelchairs.

James Webb, who works for Bartec and is also a volunteer for Mencap, handed over the keys.