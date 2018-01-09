Bartec's new Product Manager

Bartec are pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Umney as their new Product Manager. Steve is a qualified vehicle technician with experience spanning over 20 years on the workshop floor including valuable technical assistance important to his new role at Bartec. Over last 10 years Steve has gained valuable Product Management experience in the Automotive Aftermarket managing hard parts and diagnostic equipment, most notably with Hella Gutmann Solutions.

Steve’s role at Bartec will involve managing the development projects of tools from design to manufacture, monitor competitor activity in terms of market share, tool capabilities and marketing and assist in the marketing of Bartec’s full range of products.