Be equipped to face the wintry weather with Hankook

The SmartControl AW02 is Hankook’s winter specialist for trucks, and can be used both on the steering axle as well as at all other positions. Like all the other treads in the SmartControl range, the tyre, which is suitable for use on all axles, not only impresses with the M+S marking but also verifies its high winter performance with the "Three Peak Mountain Snowflake" (3PMSF) symbol..

The tyre tread of the SmartControl DW07 has been designed especially for snow performance and safety on wintry roads. The tread is exceptionally wide on the Hankook’s truck winter specialist for the drive axle, increasing the contact area between tyre and surface and improving grip and handling. In addition, the tread design with five main drainage grooves improves hydroplaning safety.

The trailer tyre SmartControl TW01, designed as a 5-rib tread, stands out due to its excellent braking performance on wet, snow and ice-covered roads. This is guaranteed due to the inner three ribs with so-called Multi-3D sipes. The 3D sipes also provide the tread blocks with a high degree of stability which results in uniform tread wear and increased mileage and fuel efficiency. “Particularly as the winter gets under way, drivers and fleets must be equipped to face the toughest of wintry conditions in order to avoid expensive downtimes and arrive safely at their destination. Hankook is extremely well prepared and its complete winter solution SmartControl optimum offers snow traction and safety, while maintaining a high mileage and top braking performance,” says David Thorpe, TBR Sales Manager for the UK market.