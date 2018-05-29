Beat the winter: Vredestein releases new Wintrac Pro

Apollo Vredestein has today introduced a brand-new ultra-high-performance Vredestein winter tyre. The Vredestein Wintrac Pro was unveiled during a dedicated product launch show at The Tire Cologne and is set to provide unrivalled winter performance for the most powerful cars.

The Vredestein Wintrac Pro answers the growing market demands in the 17-inch and ultra-high-performance segment. The new winter tyre makes no concessions in terms of performance, offering maximum grip while cornering, short stopping distances on wet roads and great handling, even at high speeds. The Wintrac Pro is available in speed rating Y, making it appropriate for use at speeds of up to 300 km/h (186mph) for a large number of sizes. The tyre merges an attractive design (created in collaboration with Giugiaro) with advanced technology.

New generation of compounds

While this tyre heralds a new evolution for Vredestein in terms of structure and construction, the biggest innovation lies in the use of materials. The unique use of resins with high silica in the tread compound ensures the best possible handling and braking on snow and wet surfaces.

The tread of the Wintrac Pro also features a new design of both sipes and grooves. Central grooves and shoulder sipes are positioned at sharp angles to ensure the best possible handling on snow, while the horizontal sipes in the central area guarantee outstanding braking and acceleration.



The long and oval shaped footprint enhances water evacuation from the tread, improving performance on wet surfaces. This results in a direct steering response and well-balanced cornering behaviour.



Peak performance

The new innovations required a long period of extensive laboratory and outdoor winter testing to simulate specific environments. Apollo Vredestein aimed to create a tyre that was not just proven on the drawing board, but also on the ground. Internal research showed impressive results, with an improvement of more than 15% in handling on snow and of 10% in wet braking over its already-impressive predecessor the Wintrac xtreme S, and illustrated that the Wintrac Pro is performing at the top of the ultra-high performance segment.



The initial selection of available sizes was based on cars like the brand-new Audi A6, BMW 5-series, Volvo V90, Mercedes C-Class as well as Porsche, Tesla and other premium brands. The Wintrac Pro is currently available in 30 out of the 35 planned sizes, with the remaining five sizes expected to follow soon. Later on, the range will be extended to more than 100 sizes.