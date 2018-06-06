Belgian debuts for Yokohama rally drivers

Two of Yokohama’s supported rally drivers will be making their debut appearance in Belgium this coming weekend in the Motul Rally Werwik in round 3 of the MSA Protyre Asphalt Championship.

Seeded in 42ndplace out of some 120 entries, former Next Big Step award winner Ed Fossey will be looking to extend his R2 class lead in his Peugeot 208. Speaking ahead of the event, Fossey said, “I have always loved watching the Belgian rallies and I know it is going to be a big challenge to drive on the closed roads. With some 60 miles of competitive stages, we’ll be looking to familiarise ourselves and utilise the new Yokohama A051’s”.

Meanwhile team MiniSport driver Daniel Harper will also be making his Belgian debut in his John Cooper Works Mini WRC. Currently sitting in eighth place in the championship, Harper, who is seeded 15th, will be looking to benefit from recent testing which delivered good results for the team.

“It’s a bit of an unknown as we’ve never been out to Belgium before, but at the end of the day it’s just a bit of tarmac!” commented Harper. “We’re really looking forward to it and hoping that the Yokohama tyres will work well – we know they’ve had some great results there in the past with other European drivers – so we’re just ready to go.”

Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama HPT Ltd said, “It’s been a good start to the season for both of our supported drivers and having already covered significant stage mileage on our tyres, I’m sure they’ll have the confidence to push hard and challenge for strong positions.” For live streaming of Rally Van Wervik, visit www.asphaltrallying.com



