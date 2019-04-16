Ben is excited to reveal that the highlight of the industry calendar, Ben Ball, will be held at an exceptional new venue, the iconic Roundhouse in London, on 11th December and is set to be an unforgettable Christmas experience. The automotive industry community are being invited to book tickets now to take advantage of the early bird booking discount - 10% until 31st May.



After 70 years, the look and feel of Ben Ball has been completely refreshed to present a new venue and experience for 2019. With an exceptional venue and spectacular entertainment, Ben is keen to entice a new crowd to its flagship fundraising event andwelcome back returning guests who will recognise some of the same exciting features that have made it so popular over the years. As always, Ben Ball offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the year with colleagues, network in style and help raise funds so Ben can continue to provide life-changing support to friends and colleagues in need across the automotive industry. Limited tickets and tables are available, so don’t miss out on an a night to remember!



Book now and get 10% off Take advantage of the early bird offer until 31st May: Book now!



This year’s venue, the Roundhouse, is one of London’s most iconic music and performance spaces, earning its place in rock n’ roll’s history. For the past 10 years, the venue has been operating as a charity, helping transform the lives of young people - fitting well with Ben’s purpose and making it the ideal venue for such a big charity fundraising event.

The Roundhouse is the perfect setting for what promises to be a spectacular event in the automotive industry calendar and will fully showcase the breathtaking entertainment that Ben has in store for guests on the night.



A black tie event with awe-inspiring entertainment, delicious food and the opportunity to party with colleagues, it’s not to be missed!



Matt Wigginton, Business DevelopmentDirector at Ben, said: “We are so excited about Ben Ball 2019! We’re also delighted to be unveiling our new plans for what will be a stand-out event - including the new look and feel, which shows off our new venue and experience for 2019. The industry is changing and looking to the future - and so are we, so these changes reflect that.



“So, what are you waiting for? You’re officially invited to celebrate Christmas with the automotive family this December! We want you to be part of something really special this Christmas and, at the same time, help us continue to provide life-changing support across the automotive industry. Ben Ball is all about supporting our own in challenging times. It’s a time to come together, let your hair down, have fun – but also do something amazing to support people in need, in your industry.

“As ever, Ben Ball will be a spectacular evening full of Christmas cheer, providing the perfect opportunity to celebrate the year with colleagues and do some networking too. There are also some great sponsorship opportunities this year - find out more when you visit the booking page.



“Ben Ball 2019 will be an event to remember - we’re already counting down the days! We hope you’ll be joining us to dance, dazzle and donate for your automotive industry charity, so we can continue to provide life-changing support for you and your colleagues. Book now!”

