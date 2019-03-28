Ben has launched new online support on its website to help automotive industry people who are struggling with depression - an issue that affects 350 million people across the world. In the UK, depression affects about one in 10 people at some point in their life.

Around 1 in 3 people contact Ben’s helpline about their mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. Initial findings from Ben’s own automotive industry survey* state that 22% of those who reported suffering with depression said it had the biggest impact on their health and wellbeing overall. Depression was also Ben’s second most visited topic online, after anxiety, with almost 16,000 visits last year.



Milder forms of depression can make everyday activities – such as sleeping or working – harder and the most severe cases can make a person feel worthless and suicidal. To show the impact it has, depression, stress and anxiety accounted for 44% of all work-related ill health cases and 57% of all working days lost due to ill health in 2017-18.



Depression can be caused by events in a person’s life or chemical changes in the brain. There are different levels of depression, ranging from low mood, mild and moderate, to more severe and enduring.



Therefore, on Ben’s new dedicated web pages, people can find out more about what is low mood vs depression,how to cope and how to manage their mood, where to access support as well as a personal story from someone that Ben has supported through this particular mental health issue.



NEW depression web pages Clic§k here to visit Ben’s new web pages on depression For employers, Ben has put together an article on what to do if an employee is showing symptoms of depression or say they ‘feel depressed’. Rachel Clift, Health & Wellbeing Director at Ben, said: “How we think affects the way we feel and our emotions. This then has a knock-on impact on how we react and (or) behave. People can develop a negative stance on life, which predisposes them to be on emotional overload (increased stress hormone) and, in the longer term, this can lead to low mood, anxiety and depression.



“Depression can affect anyone from any background and of any age but, it doesn’t have to stop you from living a purposeful and fulfilling life, it’s possible to manage depression or make a full recovery. Even the most severe cases of depression can be managed and treated with the right support.

“If you’re struggling with depression or have a family dependent who is, Ben is here for you. You can visit our new online resources for more information and guidance orget in touch with us through our online chat or via our helpline if you need more support. We can support people with access to talking therapies and counselling, as well as life coaching and mentoring. “We also offer mental health training to companies which equips managers with the knowledge, skills and tools to confidently navigate mental health challenges within the workplace and effectively manage and support employees.”



* Ben’s Industry Survey 2019 - report coming soon!