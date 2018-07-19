Ben, the independent charity and dedicated partner to the automotive industry, providing support for life for its people and their family dependents, has published its Impact Report 2017-18. This annual report reveals that increasingly more people of working age (87%) are contacting Ben for support with big issues such as low income, anxiety and depression.

Other reasons why people contacted Ben for help were varied; from bereavement to redundancy and debt to loneliness. However, financial and mental health challenges remain the most common reasons people contact Ben’s helpline or visit the support pages of its website.

During the year, Ben helped people in need access over £865,000 worth of benefits that they were entitled to. Ben also organised counselling sessions for 151 people with issues including depression and anxiety. As part of its support offering, Ben also helped people in a number of other ways, including organising emergency food and shelter payments, helping them to manage income as well as supporting them through loneliness and relationship breakdowns.

As the automotive industry is predominantly male, there was an obvious gender split, with 61% men and 39% women contacting Ben for support.