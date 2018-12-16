Benchmark yourself with Snap-on Information System

The new Snap-on Information System is the benchmark in comprehensive technical information for your workshop.

Packed full of manufacturer-level data designed to save you time and money while increasing your efficiency, Snap-on Information System (SIS) covers more than 98% of the European vehicle parc.

Mobile-friendly and accessible from any device, it offers access to thousands of detailed technical drawings and repair manuals to help you get to the bottom of a problem and find a fix quickly.

It also lets you generate realistic timeframes for repair jobs by taking into account all steps, including follow-up tasks.

This links to the ability to create cost estimates based on the price of parts and your own labour rates – meaning you can quickly give your customers accurate advice on how much they will have to spend on the repair and how long they will have to wait for their vehicles to be ready.

Backed by a dedicated technical support team, SIS is split into four key areas – Maintenance; Repair Data; Electronics; and SmartPACK™– each designed with user-friendliness and business benefits in mind.

Maintenance and Repair Data is an intuitive, easy-to-use system which has been refined over years of development.

It is full of essential mechanical repair information built to be accurate, useful and relevant while being presented just as you need it.

The Electronics section is an innovative application which guides you to a rapid and precise identification of system and component errors.

At its heart sits Vehicle Electronics Smart Assistant MK II (VESA™), which helps you diagnose faults and component errors while giving you guided wiring diagrams.

It takes manufacturers’ individual wiring schematics and converts them to a more readable format before zooming in on the component and wiring under investigation.

SmartPACK™helps you reduce the time you spend on finding and fixing known issues with the aid of verified repairs sourced from manufacturers and industry specialists.

It includes recall data and technical service bulletins, along with SmartCASE™, an ingenious resource of known fixes and tips for rectifying faults associated with specific models, again complete with symptoms, causes and solutions.

Visit diagnostics.snapon.co.uk/SIS to find out more and to try out a demonstration of how Snap-on Information System can help you in your workshop every day.

Speak to your local Snap-on franchisee to arrange your free, no-obligation trial of SIS.