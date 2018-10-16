BENOIT RIVALLANT APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF APOLLO VREDESTEIN IN EUROPE

Apollo Tyres has promoted Benoit Rivallant as the President of its European Operations. Benoit, who has been associated with Apollo Tyres since 2014, brings a wealth of experience from his international career in the Tyre Industry. He succeeds Mathias Heimann who, after leading the company's European Operations successfully for the last four years, will be moving into an advisory role.



"It is our corporate philosophy to identify, nurture and promote talent internally. Benoit, with his rich and varied experience, is the right person to further lead Apollo's growth strategy in Europe," said Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd on this change in leadership.



Benoit Rivallant, aged 53, has over 30 years of extensive experience in Europe, Asia and Oceania in the Tyre Industry, and has been the driver of Apollo Tyres' successful introduction of commercial vehicle tyres in Europe, since 2014, in his role as Group Head, Global Product Management for Commercial Vehicle Tyres.



Speaking on his appointment as the President, Europe for Apollo Tyres Ltd, Benoit Rivallant said, "I am looking forward to leading a well-established team of professionals and increasing the footprint of our brands Apollo and Vredestein in the European market. We are closely following the successful ramp up of our plant in Hungary which will further fuel our growth in the continent and beyond."

