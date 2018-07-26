Ben’s automotive industry mental health fundraiser is back!

Save the date and sign up now –Hats on 4 Ben– World Mental Health Day

Ben, an independent charity and dedicated partner to the automotive industry, providing support for life for its people and their family dependents, reveals the details of this year’s automotive industry mental health fundraiser!

The campaign looks a little different this year after a design refresh which more clearly shows that Ben is here for the automotive industry, providing support for life to its people. The new name - Hats on 4 Ben - more clearly reflects that the campaign is run by Ben, for Ben, and now takes place onWorld Mental Health Day. The aim is still exactly the same - to raise money for Ben and help transform mental health support across the automotive industry. Ben is calling on everyone in the industry to sign their companies up and get their colleagues involved in this fantastic day.

How Hats on 4 Benworks:

SIGN UP –we’ll send you a fundraising pack and everything you need to make Hats on 4 Ben a success in your business. Visit www.hatson4ben.co.uk TELL EVERYONE –use our tools to promote the event across the business so everyone marks 10thOctober in their diary DONATE –everyone taking part donates £2 to Ben through JustGiving or by dropping their donation into a collection box. We make it easy for you to bank the cash after the event. Visit www.hatson4ben.co.uk/donate to find out more. GET INVOLVED –appoint a couple of Hatters to get everyone wearing a hat on 10thOctober and donating to the Hats on 4 Ben campaign. Post your hat selfies to social media on the day using #HatsOn4Ben.

Now in its third year, Ben hopes the campaign will be even bigger and better, raising more funds to support its life-changing work helping industry colleagues with issues like anxiety and depression. Every £2 donation will help Ben start the conversation about mental health.

Mental health issues can impact anyone at any time, with 1 in 4 people affected each year. Ben has seen a sharp increase in automotive industry people asking for help with their mental health each year so is focusing on raising awareness and support to help those who are struggling.

Sign up now! Visit: www.hatson4ben.co.uk

Matt Wigginton, Business Development Director at Ben, said: “Hold on to your hats, it’s back and it’s bigger and better than ever! Each year, we see more and more people in the automotive industry asking us for help with mental health issues like anxiety and depression, so we know there’s more work to be done.

“Together we can transform mental health support across our sector, and that’s where you come in. Please support us by signing your company up today and taking part in Hats on 4 Ben! We’re asking everyone who takes part on World Mental Health Day to donate £2, or as much as you can afford, to help us have much-needed conversations with your colleagues who are struggling.

“Let’s make Hats on 4 Ben2018 the best yet! Thanks so much for your support.”