Rick Parfitt Jr and Seb Morris have won the British GT Championship in the GT3 class in their Pirelli-equipped Bentley Continental GT3.

The season concluded with a two-hour race at Donington Park in Leicestershire, where the TF Sport team achieved a one-two finish with its pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT3s. The 2016 champions Derek Johnston and Jonny Adam overhauled their team-mates Mark Farmer and Jon Barnes to claim the win.

Team Parker Racing drivers Parfitt and Morris took the title by finishing in third. Main rivals Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen originally finished third in their Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 but was later excluded from the results.

Jonathan Wells (Pirelli UK motorsport manager): “Donington provides a varied test for the tyres but our P Zero DHD and DH products have shown good performance again this weekend, including breaking more track records in GT3 and GT4. Congratulations to this year’s champions. It has been another great season with close competition until the final race and we look forward to returning in 2018.”



Fact of the day: The Bentley Continental GT3 could win another title on Pirelli tyres next weekend at the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup at Barcelona, with Andy Soucek, Maxime Soulet and Vincent Abril currently leading the standings. As with the GT3 class of British GT, all the cars in Blancpain GT are fitted with the same P Zero DHD compound.

Seb Morris & Rick Parfitt Jnr