BENTLEY REVEALS CENTENARY LIVERIES FOR SPA 24 HOURS

Bentley has revealed special liveries that its four Continental GT3 entries will sport at this month’s Spa 24 Hours to mark the brand’s centenary.



The #107 and #108 cars will run in a retro British racing green livery reminiscent of the cars that won at Le Mans for Bentley in 1927-1929, as well as the 2003 race-winning Speed 8. Steven Kane shares #107 with regular team-mates Jules Gounon and Jordan Pepper, while Alex Buncombe teams up with Maxime Soulet and Markus Palttala in #108.



Numbers #109 and #110 are additional entries for Spa and will have black and gold patterns heralding the future of Bentley. British GT regulars Seb Morris and Callum Macleod drive #109 together with Rodrigo Baptista, while Andy Soucek, Lucas Ordonez and Pipo Derani line up in #110.



Bentley’s Director of Motorsport Brian Gush commented: “The 10th July 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of Bentley and we have spent the first seven months of the year celebrating our illustrious past. Now, in our birthday month, we are also looking forward to the future of the brand. It therefore felt poignant for us to both mark our motorsport past and celebrate our future side-by-side.



“British racing green has always been a favourite with our fans and we’re sure they’ll love this design too. After winning Le Mans in 2003 in this colour, it would be fitting to take another 24-hour race win in this livery. Similarly, it would be very symbolic for our Continental GT3 to power across the line in flashes of black and gold, as we race in our Centenary year. Most importantly, we have four driver teams capable of winning the race.”