Off-road tyre specialist BFGoodrich is throwing its weight behind a team of budding young engineers who are vying for global glory at the world finals of the Land Rover 4x4 in Schools Technology Challenge.

Called EDGE4x4, the Year 10 students from King’s School, Worcester, claimed the prestigious UK Champions prize and the Best Engineered Vehicle accolade at the UK National Finals held at Silverstone last March.

The team faces tougher tests in 2018 having progressed from the ‘Development Class’ to the ‘Professional Class’, but they’ve got off to a triumphant start at January’s Regional Finals – coming first overall and winning awards for Best Track Performance and Best Engineered Vehicle.

Next up for EDGE4x4 are the 2018 National Finals of the Land Rover challenge – which requires students to build radio controlled four-wheel drive vehicles that can successfully conquer off-road test tracks and emulate the capabilities of a full-size 4x4.

EDGE4x4 achieved their success last year with a mini Land Rover they designed and built themselves – and they’ve entered exciting new terrain with their 2018 offering.

Mark Meagher, BFGoodrich’s Programme Manager for the UK and Ireland, says: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring EDGE4x4 as they continue their incredible campaign of success in this challenging competition. BFGoodrich is always eager to support the young automotive innovators and engineers of the future, and we’re convinced this highly capable group can go all the way in 2018 and take their radio-controlled vehicle to the world stage in December. We wish them the very best of luck.”