BFGoodrich will introduce its first ever tyre range for trucks, buses and coaches in the UK and Ireland, offering customers quality fitments at affordable prices.

The company, most famous for its off-road specialism, sells more than 1.6 million tyres per year to the commercial vehicle market in all territories across the world – previously except Europe.

However, that’s all set to change in January 2018 as BFGoodrich’s commercial vehicle tyre arm goes global with its extensive range of 54 steer, drive and trailer tyres available in 17.5”, 19.5” and 22.5” fitments being launched Europe-wide.

The range will be targeted at all segments of the truck, bus and coach tyre market – from long distance and regional to on/off road and urban.

BFGoodrich’s drive axle tyres are predominantly 3PMSF (Three Peak Mountain Snowflake) certified, guaranteeing a minimum level of performance in winter conditions, proven by a standardised test conducted on snow – assuring fleets’ grip and mobility year-round. All tyres are marked M+S.

Guy Heywood, Commercial Director at BFGoodrich for the UK and Ireland, says: “This is one of the most significant new brand launches into the commercial vehicle tyre market for years. We’re offering operators an exciting, high quality new product, available from the widest possible network of tyre dealers.

“The breadth of our range from launch means there will be a BFGoodrich tyre to fit pretty much every requirement on the market. Crucially, this means operators can adopt a single brand strategy, with complete confidence there will be a BFGoodrich tyre to meet all of their needs.”