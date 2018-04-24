BFGoodrich Teams Up with Cornwall Tyre Dealer

Cornwall-based Geoffrey Harris Tyres has become the latest independent tyre dealer to join BFGoodrich’s revered UK Off-Road Centre network.

The Liskeard retailer is already reaping the benefits of the partnership, bolstering the centre’s all-terrain expertise and its widespread reputation for being the go-to place for 4x4 tyres across Cornwall and Devon.

With a vast base of agricultural customers, Geoffrey Harris Tyres serves farmers running 4x4s both in the field and on the road. Joining forces with BFGoodrich serves to galvanise their leading position in the market.

Michael Harris, Managing Director at Geoffrey Harris Tyres, says: “Being part of the BFGoodrich Off-Road Centre network is a massive coup for us. We’re very loyal to the brand because we truly believe it’s the best.

“We run all of our own 4x4 Toyota Hiluxes on BFGoodrich tyres, because it’s vital our technicians can access all locations. Given that most of our customers work in agriculture, we regularly drive our vehicles on all manner of challenging terrain. But BFGoodrich tyres make very easy work of it.”

It is the latest independent tyre dealer in the UK to join the BFGoodrich programme. North Yorkshire retailer Ian Brown Tyres became the first to sign up in October last year.



