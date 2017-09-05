Tim Brett is the latest recruit to join the team of area sales managers at good, better and best parts and accessories distributor, Bickers. With 28 years working in the motorcycle industry, Tim is set to hit the ground running.

It’s not his first stint at Bickers, as Tim was previously an instrumental part of the team during 2011-2015. After two years away, Tim has returned after seeing the rebrand that Bickers set in motion at the start of the year. Keen to help drive forward the company’s plans to become the one stop shop for good, better and best motorcycle parts and accessories, Tim will be the key point of contact for both new and existing customers across the North of England and Scotland with, while being supported by the Bickers team based in Felixstowe.