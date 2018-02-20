Leading tanker and environmental waste firm, Biomarsh Environmental Ltd, has joined forces with Vacu-Lug Traction Tyres with the commencement of a comprehensive tyre management contract, designed to provide nationwide support and aid compliance throughout the Biomarsh fleet.



Operating throughout the United Kingdom, Biomarsh requires a fully-comprehensive tyre management solution that delivers a consistent, compliant and dependable supply, service and husbandry policy, nationwide.

Vacu-Lug’s ability to manage and handle complex tyre policies and operations is well-known throughout the industry and Biomarsh was attracted to the company’s flexible and forward-thinking approach to tyre management.

Vacu-Lug remains the largest, independently-owned UK tyre retreader and is a leading tyre management solutions provider.

“With a reputation for delivering flexible solutions which put the operator first, we are confident that Vacu-Lug can provide the solution to our tyre needs and that they have the right products for our waste management fleet,” comments Director, Malcolm Travers.