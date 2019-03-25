Birla Carbon completes 25 years of operations in Hungary

Birla Carbon, one of the world’s largest carbon black producers, completed 25 years of operations in Hungary on March 21, 2019. Birla Carbon commemorated the anniversary with a celebration at the plant in Northern Hungary.

Speaking about this 25-year journey, Dr Santrupt B Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon said, "As the world's leading carbon black producer, we are proud of our 25 years’ presence in Hungary, where we have had the opportunity to be the only carbon black producer in the country and a key supplier to customers in the European region.” He further adds, “Over the years, Birla Carbon has evolved to address the needs of customers and suppliers by being rooted in its Purpose – Share the Strength. Our operations in Hungary is one of our most successful examples of this journey.”



Sharing his thoughts at the anniversary celebration, John Davidson, President, Europe and Africa region, Birla Carbon said, "The silver jubilee celebration chronicles the long journey of Birla Carbon Hungary, where its people have been the true pillars of strength and have played a key role in its expansion through the years. Today, the plant has advanced and adapted to become a world-class facility."



Birla Carbon Hungary was set up in 1994 with an installed capacity of 50,000 kMT and expanded over a period of time to a capacity of 130,000 kMT by 2013. A major achievement for the plant was the ISO 9001, 14001 standards, which it was awarded in 1999 and became the first plant in the history of the erstwhile Columbian Chemicals for the same.



Since inception, Birla Carbon Hungary's focus has always been to support the carbon black requirements of the Europe and Africa region along with global demand. Over the last 25 years, the plant has imbibed corporate social responsibility by partnering with schools, donations to children's hospitals and being associated with various local government institutions.

About Birla Carbon



Birla Carbon is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black and a flagship business of the US$ 44.3 billion Aditya Birla Group. The Company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities. Birla Carbon provides a complete portfolio of products across ASTM grades and specialty blacks to meet the specific end requirements across Tires, Rubber, Plastics, Coatings, Inks and other industries.

Birla Carbon has two state-of-the-art technology centers at Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), besides well-equipped laboratories across its manufacturing units providing for continuous R&D. As an ardent practitioner of sustainable development, Birla Carbon’s Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources and a key focus on conducting operations in a socially and ethically responsible manner.



Birla Carbon’s Purpose - ‘Share the Strength’ is about balanced and shared leadership, working at the product level to innovate cutting edge solutions, through collaboration with its people, customers, and communities and backed by knowledge built over a century.