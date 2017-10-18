BKT Earns SQEP Silver Award from Caterpillar

At an official ceremony at the Chopanki product plant in September, BKT was awarded the prestigious SQEP Silver Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification from Caterpillar; an award that is bestowed to Caterpillar’s suppliers that are able to achieve the highest levels of quality and process control only.

Not only is the Indian tyre manufacturer now part of this Program for Excellence, it has also obtained homologation for the Original Equipment supply of two tyres, the Earthmax SR 47 and Earthmax SR 45, to be fitted on two different models of CAT equipment.

This is another success for BKT that, thanks to the Chopanki plant, has been able to comply with all requirements of the SQEP Silver Award, positioning themselves among Caterpillar’s best suppliers. A certification awarding the Indian multinational company’s commitment to offering high-quality solutions that are evidence of the attention drawn to product performance as well as to the research in sustainability and innovation.

“This is a great result we are really proud of. The Caterpillar SQEP Silver Award is a very prestigious and aspired accolade. Not only does it confirm our product’s great quality, but also the excellence of our production system,” Mr. Arvind Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of BKT, states. “The homologation as official CAT supplier is a further acknowledgement of our products’ high specialist level and evidence of both our development and growth as far as Original Equipment is concerned. Pushing forward this market is one of our main strategic objectives testifying both the quality and reliability BKT has achieved for the large global Manufacturers.”