BKT focus on OTR and port applications

By means of monitoring systems, the BKT technical team processes detailed usage data from equipment and tyre customers in OTR and port environments. The objective is to improve both run and application performance, and to increase the output.

Monitoring tools have taken shape for the purpose of transforming subjective sensations on equipment performance into objective comparative data. Every step can be improved again and again. This is exactly the reason why BKT has developed SPOTECH, an innovative device able to provide exact information on the equipment position traced by satellite. It can be programmed and tailored as to the application site volumes and type of equipment in use. The objective is a kinematic motion analysis: The system, indeed, comprises a triaxial accelerometer positioned on the equipment in order to record latitudinal, longitudinal, and vertical movements as well as the forces involved in addition to speed, cycle duration and other useful parameters for increasing the customer’s job efficiency in the earthmoving and port sector.