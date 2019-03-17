BKT @ SIMA 2019

At SIMA, BKT exhibits the new size of Agrimax Force, IF 750/75 R 46 as world preview. Having a diameter of not less than 2.30 meters, it is the biggest radial agriculture tire that BKT has ever produced.

Yet, there are more novelties. On display at the stand there is also the latest version of FL 630 SUPER with HD compound. The new size 710/70 R 42 available for Ridemax IT 697 M+S is fitted on the giant tractor in plexiglass.

Soccer also plays a lead role at the BKT stand at SIMA. Many scheduled initiatives: from the contest to win tickets for the Coupe de la Ligue BKT final to exclusive gadgets. Also the real trophy of the Coupe de la Ligue BKT final on display at the stand plus football freestyle shows. Not to be missed is the date withEdmílson, ex soccer player and Winner of the 2002 Soccer World Cup, special guest at the booth.

Furthermore, in attachment you will find the latest updates as for BKT’s CSR and business projects, i.e.: the new production site in the USA, the independent production of Carbon Black and other new raw materials, and the inclusion of giant sizes even in the agriculture range.