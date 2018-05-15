BKT Takes top-of-the Range Products to The Tire Cologne

There is great anticipation at BKT for their forthcoming appearance at The Tire Cologne, where the company is going to display its top-of-the-range products for the different reference markets including the agricultural, agro-industrial, earthmoving, industrial, and construction sectors.

For agricultural applications, Agrimax Force will be displayed in size IF 900/60 R 42 – a tyre, which has been specifically designed with BKT’s further developed IF technology for high-power tractors. It combines increased load capacity with lower inflation pressure compared to a standard tyre of the same size. Also on display is Agrimax Teris, size 800/65 R 32, for high-power harvesters and spreaders.

For both industrial and agricultural applications, BKT will exhibit Con Star in size 400/70 – 24, a specific tyre for backhoe loaders, compact loaders and telehandlers representing a winning mix of features providing lateral and vertical stability, high load capacity along with an extended product life-cycle.



Specifically conceived for the industrial sector, Portmax PT 93 is on display in size 280/75 R 22.5 - a tyre for terminal tractors employed in heavy-duty operations at ports, container terminals as well as logistics and distribution centers.

Finally, there is Airomax AM 27, size 445/95 R 25, a crane tyre for the construction sector that is suitable for applications both on road surfaces and the aggressive terrains at construction sites.

The BKT booth will be livened up by moments of fun and entertainment offering visitors the opportunity to win exclusive BKT gadgets. Not to be overlooked is the outdoor communication such as the 2018 marketing campaign 'A long way together' aimed at the agricultural and OTR/IND-CON sectors welcoming visitors right at the entrance and some other outdoor spaces