BKT THINKS BIG AT SIMA

Just two months to go for the start of SIMA in Paris, the two-yearly International Agribusiness Show, and BKT is ready to make a mark. A “great” mark. Even this time, the company will not go unnoticed for many reasons.

First of all, it is impossible not to notice the new size of Agrimax Force on display at the BKT stand (Hall 5A – J026) – the largest size BKT has ever made for a radial tyre with a diameter of not less than 2.30 meters. It is version IF 750/75 R 46 of BKT’s top of the range product - a real status symbol. Agrimax Force is a winning combination of resistance traction, speed and flexibility – ideal features for high-power tractors (over 250 HP). Its secret is the IF-technology, which has been further developed by BKT, enabling the tyre to operate at low pressures, reducing soil compaction. Due to its class D speed index, Agrimax Force can travel at speeds of up to 65 km/h without any need for changing the inflation pressure.

T he crystal clear tractor made of 1,500 kg of plexiglass and fitted with the new size of Ridemax IT 697 M+S, 710/70 R 42 on the rear axle, and with the version 600/70 R 30 on the front axle. This special product displays the M+S acronym (mud+snow) and has been specifically developed for winter applications such as road transport for green maintenance and road cleaning operations.