BKT's Ranges on Display at FIMA 2018

The farming industry will gather at Zaragoza in Spain for the 40th edition of FIMA, the International Trade Fair for Agricultural Machinery, which will be held from February 20 to 24, 2018. As a response to the complex requirements of modern farming, BKT has developed an extensive tyre range for a variety of different applications. At the FIMA stand, BKT presents not less than four patterns out of its proven and reliable AGRIMAX lineup:

First on display, the novelty of the year 2017: Agrimax V-Flecto in size VF 710/60 R 42 NRO, a winning mix of technologies that enhances performance of latest-generation tractors on any kind of terrain.

Another high-end product, Agrimax Force, is exhibited at FIMA in size IF 800/70 R 42. This radial tyre has been particularly developed for high-powered tractors (over 250 HP) to provide outstanding performance and great efficiency.

Agrimax Fortis (size 710/75 R 42) is the ideal tyre for all preparation, seeding and tilling operations. Designed for high-powered 4WD tractor, this tyre shows a series of advanced traits optimizing modern farmers’ business productivity.

Agrimax Teris (size 800/65 R 32) is a radial tyre, which has been particularly engineered for supporting the increasing weight of combine harvesters and modern spreaders carrying heavy loads without damaging crops.

The last showpiece belongs to the MULTIMAX lineup: Multimax MP 527 is on display at the stand in size 440/80 R 28. This multi-purpose radial tire that offers excellent traction and stability even in lifting mode has been specifically designed for telehandlers employed in agro-industrial applications