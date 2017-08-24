BKT’S Special Tyre Lineups For Forestry Applications

As one of today’s world leading Off-Highway tyre manufacturers, BKT has developed specific products for the forestry sector. Distinct solutions designed to face the most diverse forestry applications even under the toughest conditions on uneven or muddy terrains, where obstacles such as trunks or splinters are present that might damage the tyres. For this reason, strength, resistance, load capacity, stability and some grit to show in the most challenging situations are essential features and prerequisites for operating in the forestry sector. The tyre is the key element to get the most out of your equipment. That’s the distinguishing philosophy behind each BKT product: giving the best in any conditions.

The company has had all these factors in mind when it designed and launched on the market its tyre range for the forestry sector. In this field, many different pieces of machinery and equipment operate to perform the most varying tasks. These include forestry harvesters, equipment for wood felling and trunk extraction as well as forwarders.

BKT offers four distinct forestry product lines: Forestech, FS 216, TR 678 and F 240. Their common feature is extraordinary resistance, which stands for an extended tyre life-cycle thanks to less replacements and machine downtime. The results are both environmental and economic advantages.

Forestech is the BKT tyre moving through the forest with exceptional strength and resistance even under the toughest operating conditions. Its sturdy bead and the reinforced shoulder area ensure high puncture resistance. Not to be forgotten is the outstanding traction - a key requirement to operate on this kind of terrain. All these features make Forestech the ideal tyre for forwarders. It is available on the market in three different sizes: 600/55 – 26.5, 710/45 – 26.5 and 750/55 – 26.5. www.bkt-tyres.com/en/pattern/forestech