Black Donuts Engineering Inc. Names Derek Carruthers as New CEO

“This is an excellent time for Derek Carruthers to assume the position of CEO at Black Donuts Engineering. His vast experience from the tyre industry and excellent understanding of the industry’s current trends and future are just what the company needs. Together we will work as a team, to continue Black Donuts Engineering success story and speed up the growth," describes company founder Kai Hauvala.

Derek Carruthers has previously worked in various executive positions for companies such as Cooper Tires, Pirelli, and Bridgestone.

“The global tyre industry will grow from 230 billion USD today to 280 billion USD by 2022. We are eager to help and support our current and future clients to benefit from this great growth. Black Donuts Engineering is a fantastic company that exports Finnish high technology. In five years, BDE will be a truly global company, with roots firmly in Finland," says Mr. Carruthers.

Black Donuts Engineering is currently experiencing fast growth in all business areas. Latest turn over estimate for 2017 is 13,5 million EUR (2016: 10,7). Expected revenue for 2018 is around 16 million EUR