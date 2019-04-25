BM Catalysts is heading to Automechanika Birmingham focused on developing new and existing partnerships with distributors, buying groups and garages. With a wealth of expertise available at its stand, the firm is set to show that by working closely with its customers, the company can help to increase profits and reduce stock holdings, whilst improving car parc coverage.

Members of BM Catalysts’ team will be on hand to discuss its partner-first approach, with representatives discussing ways in which customers can increase sales and profitability on its wide range of products. Visitors will have the chance to understand what makes BM Catalysts’ manufacturing processes world-class, why Euro levels are so important, and to talk about the technical support available to customers both pre-and-post purchase.



BM Catalysts’ ethos of continual investment and dedication to meeting the latest Euro quality standards will also be a discussion point on the stand, where there will be an opportunity to learn about the 80 new parts released this year, which cover over 11.8 million vehicles across Europe. The company has also recently announced a significant investment in new machinery as well as opening a new 20,000 sq.ft warehouse to accommodate increased demand.



BM Catalysts’ commercial director, Mark Blinston said: “We’re excited to exhibit at Automechanika once again, connecting with like-minded professionals in the aftermarket industry. It gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate that in everything we do, we maintain the highest of standards, from developing the widest range on the market to helping our customers become more profitable through extensive pre-and-post sales support. We will also showcase the advanced techniques and precision engineering that makes BM Catalysts world-class, so that our front pipes, DPF’s and catalytic converters exceed customer expectations.”



Automechanika Birmingham 2019 takes place at the National Exhibition Centre from 4-6 June, with visitors able to connect with BM Catalysts’ representatives at stand N140.



To find out more about BM Catalysts and Europe’s widest range of DPFs, catalytic converters and front pipes, visit http://www.bmcatalysts.co.uk/.

