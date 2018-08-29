BOOST IN APOLLO TYRES’ UK TBR SECTOR WITH NEW SALES APPOINTMENT

Kettering, 29 August - Global tyre giant Apollo Tyres’ European presence in the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tyre sector has been further bolstered by a new sales appointment, added to Apollo Vredestein UK’s personnel structure this summer.



Steve Miller joins Apollo Vredestein UK as TBR Sales Manager, bringing with him over 20 years’ experience, having worked for Kumho on reintroducing the TBR range in the UK, Bridgestone as a National Fleet Manager (Commercial) and Michelin as a sales manager.



Steve will focus on building, maintaining and stimulating growth in both TBR sales and market share for Apollo Tyres. He reports to Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager Karl Naylor.



“Steve’s appointment sits well within our expansion plan in Europe,” says Karl. “The UK is an important part of that, as the market’s contribution to Apollo Tyres’ growth is one of our main targets.”