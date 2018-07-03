Brake partners with Continental on the road to Vision Zero

Brake, the road safety charity, has joined forces with Continental to support the leading tyre manufacturer as it strives to make road crashes a thing of the past.

In 2016, a total of 1,792 people were killed and 24,101 seriously injured in crashes on roads in the UK – the highest number of road deaths since 2011 and a staggering five deaths and 66 serious injuries every day. These shocking figures demonstrate the urgent need to improve road safety in the UK and the importance of the Brake and Continental partnership in raising road safety awareness.

Continental has been a pioneer in road safety for more than 140 years. Driver safety has been - and always will be at the heart of the German tyre manufacturers ethos.

As one of the biggest driver safety experts in the world, Continental has set itself an ambitious goal to be reached in three successive stages: Evolving from best in braking to zero fatalities, zero injuries and zero crashes. Continental will be working with Brake over coming months to engage road users at live experiential events.

Mark Griffiths, Communications and Automotive Partnership Manager, said: “Continental is delighted to become a Corporate Partner of Brake. With road safety at the heart of what we stand for, and with tyres the only critical connection with the road it makes sense that our Vision Zero initiative works hand in hand with Brake and its own commitment to strive for zero road deaths and injuries, and a world where people can get around in ways that are safe, sustainable, healthy and fair.

Joshua Harris, Director of Communications for Brake, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Continental who are true trailblazers in the field of automotive safety. Road deaths and serious injuries cause devastation to families across the world every day, however, each one of these tragic crashes is preventable. Continental’s commitment to Vision Zero is a vital step in our journey towards a world free from road death and injury.”