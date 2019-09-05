Brake woes slows Woodpecker progress for Fossey

Ed Fossey returned to rallying action once again for the latest round of the BTRDA Rally Championship in the Yokohama Peugeot 208 R2. The Woodpecker Stages (31 August), based near Ludlow would be the latest challenge for the Jerseyman. Along with stand in co-driver Dale Bowen, the crew finished 38thoverall and fourth in class, despite suffering with brake problems for most of the event.



151 cars started the rally with five timed stages providing 44 competitive miles for Ed to do battle in his rapid French machine. With usual navigator Guernseyman Will Rutherford not able to sit alongside Ed this weekend, the team drafted in top British Rally Championship co-driver Dale Bowen into the hot seat. The Welshman gelled instantly with the young Channel Islander and the pair were keen to push for a class podium once again.



Unfortunately, on stage one, brake problems slowed the progress of the Peugeot crew, with Ed having to tip-toe around the first loop of stages – keeping the car on the road and keeping out of trouble. After service, Fossey was able to put in a better showing in the afternoon as he climbed the leaderboard – setting some respectable times in the class. With only five short stages, Ed and Dale couldn’t claw back the time they had hoped and had to settle for 38th overall and fourth in class - just missing out on their hopes of a podium.



“It was a stronger weekend for us compared to the Nicky Grist Stages last time out, but there is still alot of time to be had against the top guys in the class.” Said Fossey. “We had brake and tyre issues in the morning and that put us on the back foot for the rest of the day. It did get better in the afternoon, and when we could push we set some reasonable times and we started to enjoy the stages by the afternoon, but it was frustrating.”







“We moved closer to the podium and I think our target for the last gravel event of the year will have to be a top three. I really like the Trackrod up next and I always go well there so I think we could even push for the class win. I would like to thank Dale [Bowen] for stepping in and the team for getting on top of the problem so quickly – giving us a great car in the afternoon to enable us to push on and enjoy the event.”



The next event for Ed Fossey in the Yokohama Peugeot 208 R2 will be the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire on 28 September.

