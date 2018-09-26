Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, is returning to Cologne for the biennial INTERMOT International Motorcycle Fair running from 3 to 7 October (press and trade day: 2 October).

The Bridgestone stand is sure to appeal to all types of bikers with an extensive variety of products for everything from off-road trail biking to racing and touring. The highlight will be the unveiling of four brand new motorcycle tyres that are set for launch in 2019.

Bridgestone is determined to make the latest technologies available to bikers; their dedication to continuous development stands out in the new products which have been developed to meet end-user needs and expectations.

Four new premium motorcycle tyres premiering at INTERMOT 2018:

Battlax Hypersport S22: taking riders to the next level

The Battlax Hypersport S22 allows riders to experience the full extent of their bike’s performance on the road. The design responds to the specific needs of hypersport users: light handling with excellent feedback and cornering performance that allows riders to feel a connection to the road for maximum confidence. The new molecular compounding technology and innovative grip pattern ensure ultimate enjoyment on dry roads, with targeted water drainage to ensure safety in the wet.

Battlax Adventurecross AX41: explore the unknown

This updated trail off-road tyre has been designed to respond to adventure riders’ requirements. Off-road traction has been upgraded and the grip increased through state-of-the-art block design and positioning, while the use of a high-strength compound ensures durability and a long lifespan. With on- and off-road performance optimised, the Battlax Adventurecross AX41 gives riders the confidence to venture into new areas, follow new paths and enjoy every moment as they explore the unknown.

Battlax Adventurecross Scrambler AX41S: look the part without sacrificing the pleasure of the ride

Battlax Adventurecross Scrambler AX41S sits at the crossroads of attitude, fashion, design and performance. Built to catering to the ‘Café Racer’ crowd, the AX41S adopts the latest compound technologies and a balanced grip pattern to ensure optimal on-road performance in the dry, with targeted groove positioning that optimises water drainage to deliver confidence and safety in the wet. However, it’s the awesome look of the AX41S with flowing grooves and fluent line tracing that captures the eye and stirs the imagination.

Battlecross E50: overcome any obstacle

Years of research and meticulous development have resulted in the Battlecross E50. Approved for use in all Enduro competitions, it fully exploits the edge effect of Castle blocks, delivering greater traction on anything from soft to hard, wet terrains. The sidewall has been designed for ultimate absorption, making the tyre perfect for anyone from beginners through to top-level Enduro riders and other off-road specialists.



