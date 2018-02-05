Bridgestone Blizzak Winter Tyres on the IOC Fleet

As the Official Tire of the Olympic Games, Bridgestone will supply its industry-leading Blizzak winter tyres for all International Olympic Committee (IOC) vehicles in the official Olympic fleet. Tyres are an important vehicle safety feature, making it critical to have the right type of tyre for the driving conditions. Engineered with specialized rubber compounds that remain flexible as temperatures drop, Bridgestone Blizzak winter tyres provide enhanced traction in snowy, icy and slushy conditions, giving Olympic officials maximum control while traveling in PyeongChang.



‘Chase Your Dream’ campaign in South Korea

Through its global Olympic message entitled ‘Chase Your Dream,’ Bridgestone is working to bring the Olympic spirit to life in ways that empower people everywhere to overcome adversity and persevere in pursuit of their goals. In the host country, this message will be featured in Bridgestone out of home advertising visible at Incheon Airport, throughout Seoul and near PyeongChang 2018 venues to help welcome Olympic fans, volunteers and media to South Korea.

Support for Team Bridgestone

Athletes are the driving force of the Olympic Games and represent the heart of the Olympic Movement. They also are Bridgestone customers, who put in countless hours on the road, day in and day out, traveling to and from training and competition, no matter the distance or weather conditions. The company proudly supports more than 100 athletes in various sports around the world who are members of Team Bridgestone. This roster includes more than 50 Olympic and Paralympic heroes and hopefuls across 10 countries who embody the company’s ‘Chase Your Dream’ message and work as athlete ambassadors to serve as the face of Bridgestone activities.

Ongoing Support for the Olympic Movement

In addition to the company’s support of the Olympic Movement as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Bridgestone Corporation became the first Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel in August 2016, signing a four-year agreement to support the ground-breaking digital platform in its mission to celebrate the Olympic Movement and the world’s greatest athletes every day of the year. Bridgestone Corporation also is a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold Partner and will support the Japanese Paralympic Team through 2020; Bridgestone Americas also is supporting U.S. Paralympics through 2024.

